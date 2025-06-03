Aasgaard's future in doubt with Town as he declares it's 'hard to say' if he will remain at Luton

Midfielder desperate to play at the World Cup next year

Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has cast doubt over his future with the Hatters, admitting it's ‘hard to say’ whether he will still be at Kenilworth Road next season due to his desire to represent Norway at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Town from League One Wigan Athletic in January, but although he impressed in the second half of the season, scoring twice in 17 outings, couldn't do enough to prevent the Hatters from slipping back to the third tier when finishing third from bottom, relegated after a final day 5-3 hammering at West Bromwich Albion.

Having been born in Liverpool and lived all his life in England, Aasgaard qualifies for Norway via his father, representing the Lions extensively at U16, U20 and U21 level, before winning a first cap at senior level after he was snapped up by the Hatters, that coming in the 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova in March where he scored his first international goal and also gained an assist too.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring for Luton against Bristol City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

He is now away with his country once more for the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Estonia, as national boss Ståle Solbakken recently stated it would be difficult to select the midfielder again if he remains with Town and ends up playing League One football once more. With Norway not having reached the World Cup since 1998, they seemingly having a great chance of making the tournament to be held in Canada, USA and Mexico next year, after starting their qualifying campaign with two wins from two, and having players like star striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Martin Odegaard in their ranks.

Speaking to Norwegian news outlet VG ahead of the games, Aasgaard was asked if he was still planning to be a Luton player next term, saying: “It's hard to say. It's a difficult situation for the club. I felt I performed well in a difficult situation for the club. Everyone is on vacation now. I'm just focusing on the game on Friday. What I can say is that the World Championship in a year is a big goal for me.”

Meanwhile, Solbakken has also doubled down on his statement that Aasgaard needs to move away, leaving him in no uncertain terms that wouldn’t make the squad if he stays with Luton, adding: “League One is too low a level. Championship is no problem, with his development that level is good enough, but with League One, that's where it stops. There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively.”

Discussing his midfielder after he made his first international appearance, Luton chief Matt Bloomfield clearly wanted to keep hold of him for the long-term, adding: “Thelo is a top performer. We know that. He’s someone who we believe can go on even further in the game and I think what he’s shown for us already is glimpses of that. He’s gone away, in elite company and he looks like he’s right at home. I think he’s going to be a good player.

"We’ve got to be careful not to heap too much pressure on him and expectation, but he’s a boy we believe in and we’re really, really pleased to have him. Thelo is a player that I’ve admired for a few years now. I always come away from games against him thinking that he’s a real good talent and someone who absolutely has the ability to play above the level he’s been at.”