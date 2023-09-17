Andersen declares it's 'not good enough' after VAR fail to award Luton a penalty at Craven Cottage

Watch more videos on Shots!

Town centre half Mads Andersen described it as ‘not good enough’ after VAR decided against intervening and award the Hatters a penalty during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Late in the first half, and with the scores still goalless, Cottagers midfielder Harrison Reed quite clearly fouled Carlton Morris in an off the ball incident as the pair were trying to reach Albert Sambi Lokonga’s free kick into the area.

Referee Michael Salisbury was unsighted, but those watching on the TV screens in Stockley Park weren’t, yet still failed to rule in the Hatters favour as the incident went unpunished.

Both captain Tom Lockyer and manager Rob Edwards felt it was a clear spot-kick and the Danish defender agreed with them, saying: “Oh yes, I think it's obvious.

"Carlton told me, he’s only looking at him, Carlton is not engaging with him at all and he’s just bumped into him, so it’s obviously not good enough.

"We cannot, I have to think about what I say, it’s very frustrating really, because that could be a penalty for us and if we score the header with Browny (Jacob Brown) that hits the post, we're leading 2-0 at half time.

"It's a big thing and I think that they should really look it up in the room.”

Having been on the wrong end of VAR decisions twice in two matches now, with James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage time handball going unnoticed in the 2-1 defeat against West Ham before the international break, Andersen added: "It was very frustrating, but we cannot rely on those things every game.

"But I think if it’s obvious when it’s there they should definitely check it, and make the decision.