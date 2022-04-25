Blackpool boss left 'baffled' by a number of 'contentious decisions' made by referee John Brooks during 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road

Elijah Adebayo is adjuged to have fouled Richard Keogh before teeing up Admiral Muskwe to score

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley was left ‘baffled’ by referee John Brooks’ display during his side’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, believing the official made a number of ‘contentious decisions.

The Tangerines chief thought the visitors should have had two penalties in the game, not just the one they were awarded when CJ Hamilton went down in the area after Dan Potts needlessly slid in, although replays show the contact was minimal at the very best.

Substitute Josh Bowler then had worthy claims for a spot-kick too after another challenge in the box, but Brooks, who has taken three Premier League games this term, waved them away this time.

He did come to Blackpool’s rescue though as Town saw their own penalty appeals turned down when Robert Snodgrass was clearly fouled trying to turn in Admiral Muskwe’s shot that had been saved.

Then came the most dubious call of all, Brooks disallowing Muskwe’s stoppage time strike after agreeing with his assistant’s call that Elijah Adebayo had fouled Richard Keogh in the build-up, despite being in a far better position himself and there appearing to be very little the Town forward had done wrong.

Critchley said: “We got a penalty, which was a penalty, we could have had another penalty when Josh Bowler went down, but I thought we stayed strong.

“He (Hamilton) did brilliantly well to come inside and beat his man and got brought down and it was a pen, then we brought Josh on, and he had a good run and I thought he was brought down as well, I thought that was a penalty, but he can’t give two can he?”

Luton's players and boss Nathan Jones make their point to the officials after the final whistle

When it came to the biggest decision in the eyes of the home fans, Brooks whistling when his assistant flagged for a perceived foul by Adebayo on Keogh before Muskwe tucked away his shot, Critchley had some sympathy for the aggrieved Town fans.

He did think that move should never have happened though, Adebayo having got the ball after racing on to Henri Lansbury’s quick set-piece, continuing: “I can understand why they’d be furious with the decision, but it’s not a foul on the half way line, the lad falls over and sits on the ball and the ball’s between his legs, what’s our player supposed to do? Just stand there and not do anything?

“So he gives a free kick, well, how’s it a free kick to them?

"Their lad’s obstructing, they take a quick free kick, and he should never get to that incident at all.

"I have to say I thought the referee made a lot of contentious decisions, because you get a lot of duels here.

"A lot of moments where players are coming tougher and competing for long balls, fighting for second balls, and you need a strong referee who understands the game and understands when people nudge people out of the way, blatantly not going for the ball and push people, and he missed loads.

"Then Kenny (Dougall) gets booked and they stop a counter attack and nothing happens, it was just baffling, a baffling performance I thought.”

Although home boss Nathan Jones didn’t agree with his opposite number about the spot-kicks, also labelling the decision to disallow the goal a ‘catastrophic error', he did share the same opinion over the official, saying: “He thinks he should have had two penalties, he probably shouldn’t have had any.

“I don’t think he (Brooks) was good on any level, I can't actually tell you the last time we came off and I said ‘the ref was brilliant.;

"It’s standard, the game’s quicker, but just get simple decisions right.

"We know they're going to make errors on little things, but get the big ones right and no harm done.”

Visiting keeper Chris Maxwell thought Brooks had got the late call spot on and that those inside Kenilworth Road would eventually agree, telling Lancs Live: "It was definitely a foul.

"I think if you asked all these supporters and all their players tomorrow they would all agree as well but it's obviously the atmosphere here.

“They're desperate for their team to do well, emotions are running high so they made a big song and dance about it but it was definitely a free kick in my opinion.”

However, defender Peter Kioso had a differing opinion, adding: “I had a view on the goal, it’s not my job to speak on certain things, I’m not a referee.

“There’s certain decisions that shouldn’t have been given that way, but I’ll just leave it as if you asked everyone in the dressing room and asked everyone in the stadium, I’m sure that decision wouldn’t have been given.