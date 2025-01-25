Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town forward duo have struggled for goals this season

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton striking duo Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris will get the backing required from manager Matt Bloomfield to showcase the kind of form that made them such a feared attacking partnership in the Premier League last term.

After a campaign in which both players reached double figures in the top tier of English football, Adebayo in particular catching the eye, with a hat-trick in the 4-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion, going on to score seven in eight matches at one point, the pair were expected to be regulars on the scoresheet against what are on paper lesser defences in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately that just hasn’t been the case so far, Morris with seven goals from 27 outings, although none in his last five, Adebayo on just five from 30 matches, the forward currently on a nine match barren run too. The pair have been rotated in Bloomfield’s first two games in charge, Morris starting against Preston North End, where he had one snapshot saved by the Lilywhites goalkeeper and just missing Jordan Clark’s inviting cross before making way for his team-mate in the second half.

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo hasn't scored for the Hatters since early December - David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Adebayo then went on to start Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at Oxford United, although showcased his lack of confidence in front of goal at the moment, failing to pull trigger quickly enough after a wonderful move through the lines, the U’s getting back to block when he should have at least tested home stopper Jamie Cumming.

Despite that, Bloomfield remains confident the ex-Fulham youngster will come good, saying: “The big man is unpayable when he’s on form, absolutely unplayable. I don’t think it’s quite rolled his way so far this season, but we believe that can change for him. Him and Carlton can complement each other with the 60, 30s to make sure they're both fresh, but I thought he caused problems the other evening.

"On another day he would have got a goal and he’d have been off, confident builds and then we’re off and running, but I really like him. Eli’s a really good guy, wants to be diligent about his work, wants to work hard. He’s proven at this level before and the level above, so it’s obviously in there, it’s just about it coming out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked just how he can help the pair reach the kind of levels they have previously attained, Morris bagging 20 goals when Luton were last in the Championship, Adebayo closing in on a half century for the club too, he continued: “A little bit of everything I guess. Carlton’s his own man, knows his own mind, gets on with his work and absolutely is a leader.

"Big Elijah is a very, very good footballer and we’re trying to create them as many opportunities as we possibly can. Confidence isn’t something you can flick on and flick off but they’re both training really hard. Extra finishing in training, get confidence from hitting the net as many times as possible, but when we’ve got those two fit and firing and causing as many problems as they do, then we’ve got a really good front two.”

The new Town chief also wants to see the enjoyment return to the pair’s faces too, as he added: “We spoke when I came in the building about there’s been a lot that’s gone on on and off the pitch in the last year here. Coming down from the Premier League is probably a big thing when the boys have worked so hard in their careers to get there. It’s about us going again and remaining calm, being consistent in our work and bringing that freshness and loving what we do. It’s really, really important we remember how much we love what we do because if you lose that then it’s a tough life, right?”