Blues boss expects Ruddy to start against Leeds United despite Luton interest

Birmingham City boss John Eustace expects goalkeeper John Ruddy to play against Leeds United on Saturday despite reports of serious interest from Luton Town.

After rumours that the Hatters had agreed a six figure fee with the Blues to sign the experienced stopper, who has one England cap to his name in a career spanning 500 matches, he left out of last night’s Carabao Cup first round 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Eustace that was nothing to do with any thoughts of selling his number one, who started the 1-1 draw at Swansea on Saturday, and made 44 appearances for City last term, signing a contract extension in November, also named Players' Player of the Season.

John Ruddy applauds the Birmingham City fans after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Swansea - pic: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Luton chief Rob Edwards has reiterated his desire to sign another keeper, but speaking to Birmingham Live about whether he believes Ruddy will take on a Whites side relegated from the top flight last term at St Andrew’s on Saturday, Eustace replied: “I do, yes.

“That wasn’t the reason he wasn’t in the squad.

“We rested John tonight. Neil (Etheridge) was outstanding. We’ve got young Zach (Jeacock) as well on the bench.

“It’s about using the squad and making everyone feel wanted and special.