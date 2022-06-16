Campbell determined to win more caps after completing 'childhood dream' by playing for Scotland

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell revealed it was a ‘childhood dream’ to finally win a senior Scotland cap this week, as he targets becoming a regular for his country now.

The 23-year-old Glaswegian, who joined Luton last summer following 13 years at Scottish Premier League side Motherwell, where he came through the ranks, had won 24 caps at U21 level.

After being called up ahead of Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine and three Nations League games last month, Campbell had to bide his time, eventually given the final five minutes of Tuesday night’s 4-1 win in Armenia.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, the Luton man said about his maiden appearance: “It’s definitely a childhood dream to play for my country.

“It’s every young Scottish player’s dream when you are coming through to play professional football and hoping that one day you can represent your country.

“I’ve played for the Under-21s and the next step was to win the call-up to the first team.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here and it was great to top it off with a cap.

“I didn’t really have the chance to think about it when I was waiting to come on. But I was ready for it. I was prepared.

“I was delighted to get the opportunity to come on to the park and make my first appearance.

"I’m so glad that all the hard work over the years has paid off and I’ve had the chance to come on and play for Scotland.

“Once you have a little taste of it you want more.

“I just need to go back to Luton and try and do well and hopefully I can get my next cap.

“Hopefully I can keep doing well for my club and I can try and get more caps.”

Campbell would love to follow in the footsteps of his undoubted hero of the game too, James McFadden, who won 48 caps for his country, as the pair were at Fir Park on two separate occasions when the now Town midfielder was making a name for himself.

He continued: “The player I looked up to when I was a young boy was Faddy. I always loved Faddy.

“He has been great with me since I was a young boy coming through at Motherwell.

“Faddy has always been so supportive of me and I am sure that he will be delighted for me that I have now made my full Scotland debut.

“He was always the guy I wanted to emulate by playing for Scotland.

“I’ve only just got some WiFi and my phone has been going mad but I’ve not had the chance to reply to everyone yet.

“But I’m sure when we touch back down in Scotland I’ll get back to everyone who has been in touch with me.

“It was brilliant. I am so proud to make my Scotland debut.

“I’m proud for my family as well. It made the trip here worth it in the end when I came on.

“My family were all watching back home on the television and they will be delighted for me.”

After a tough few weeks that saw Scotland fail to qualify for the World Cup and also lose 3-0 against Ireland, they did the double Armenia, despite a tough start that saw them behind after just six minutes.

The hosts ended up with nine men though, goals from Stuart Armstrong (2), John McGinn and Che Adams leading the Tartan Army to a welcome victory.

Boss Steve Clarke praised the impact Campbell had during the camp despite his lack of minutes, as on the game itself, the midfielder added: “It was a good bounce back performance against Armenia.

“We lost an early goal but we got the job done.

“In the end and it was a very good result for us.

“You know coming away here it is going to be a hard atmosphere to play in.