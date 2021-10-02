Cornick likens Hatters' goalscoring team-mate Berry to a 'young Frank Lampard'

Luke Berry wins a header against Coventry

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has been likened to Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard after his goalscoring return to the team this season.

The 29-year-old came on at Blackburn Rovers with his side trailing 2-0 last month for his first appearance of the campaign after struggling with a calf injury, and proceed to score twice, including a stoppage time equaliser.

He hasn’t looked back since, missing a golden chance in the 1-1 draw with Bristol City, before unleashing a flying volley to score during the 3-3 draw against Swansea City.

Berry found chances limited at Bournemouth, but then had a fourth of the season in just five games when slotting home Cornick’s cut-back with real aplomb in the 5-0 thrashing of Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Lampard made a career of arriving in the box and more often than not scoring during his time at Stamford Bridge, as Cornick said of the midfielder: “He is like a young Frank Lampard, you know he gets a chance he takes it.

"He's a clean striker of the ball, he usually puts it away and he scores a lot of goals.

"He gets a lot of chances, he’s always there somehow.

"I don’t know how he’s always there, but he’s always on the edge of the box, so happy days for him.

"Four goals each so I’d better score a few more to go above him!”