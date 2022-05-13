Cornick will definitely try to repeat his hide and seek Royals winner against Terriers

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Luton attacker Harry Cornick insisted he will definitely be trying to repeat his sneaky goal against Reading when Town kick off their play-off semi-final first leg clash against Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The 27-year-old left Royals stopper Orjan Nyland red faced on the stroke of half time, hiding behind him and then stealing the ball as the Norwegian went to clear, finding the net for the 13th time this season, with what proved to be the winner.

Although Terriers’ number one Lee Nicholls, who was named in the Championship Team of the Season this year, will no doubt be wise to the task, Cornick said: “It’s a sneaky one, their goalkeeper is probably raging, I’ll get him a beer afterwards, he'll be all right.

“I’m going to definitely stand behind the goalie (against Huddersfield), but I’m pretty sure he’s going to give it the spin over his shoulder.

“If he makes the same mistake again, I’ll gladly take the gift.