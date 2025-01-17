Doughty unlikely to be risked against Preston while ankle injury rules Luton midfielder out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the Hatters team news ahead of Lilywhites visit

New Luton boss Matt Bloomfield won’t be rushing defender Alfie Doughty back into the first team even though extremely close to making his long-awaited return.

The 25-year-old has been absent since suffering ligament damage during the closing stages of the 1-0 victory over Cardiff City in early November, missing the club’s last 13 games, Town only triumphing in three of them. Although he is back in full training and nearly ready to go, Bloomfield conceded he will probably opt against putting him straight back in against Preston North End on Saturday, even though he would love to select the former Stoke and Charlton wingback.

He said: “Alf’s not far away but I think there’s a doubt whether he’s going to make it tomorrow or not. I know he’s one that everyone’s keen to hear about and know about, as he’s a big player for our football club, I get that. It shouldn’t be any more weeks, he’s close, really, really close, but with muscle injuries you’ve got to be making sure that he’s 100 percent.

Alfie Doughty isn't likely to be risked against Preston - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"The last thing we want to do is feel like I’m a new manager, I rush Alf back and then he falls away again, so we’re trying to be sensible with our decision making as well. He’s not far away, but whether he’s ready for tomorrow afternoon is probably a doubt. If we can get him back ready to compete for next week and to contribute at some point, that will be great.”

Another player who is missing for Luton is recent addition Lamine Fanne, who picked up an ankle injury during Saturdays’ FA Cup 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, forced off moments into the second period. There was better news for youngster Zack Nelson though who was also substituted due to a blow to the head shortly after his team-mate at the City Ground, as Bloomfield continued: “Lamine won’t be available to us tomorrow unfortunately. I haven’t got a specific timeframe on him, it’s not tomorrow but we’re hoping it’s not too long term. Zack is, Zack is available to us. A potential concussion but he’s all right, he’s trained all week.”

Although Luton’s injury problems are easing, they are still without Teden Mengi, Reece Burke and Shandon Baptiste, with Tahith Chong likely to be missing too, for Bloomfield’s first game in charge at Kenilworth Road. On the continued absence of Baptiste, who has played just 12 times in all competitions since moving to Bedfordshire on a free transfer following his exit from Brentford in the summer, Bloomfield added: “He’ll be missing for a little while longer.

"Shandon’s someone who I’ve admired from afar as well, watching him play over the years at Brentford. He’s a top player, a very, very good player and we’d love to have him available right now, but we don’t so he’ll be back when he’s back. I’m not sure exactly the time period, I’m not trying to hide anything from you, I don’t know. It’s not in the next week or two weeks, I think it’s going to be a couple of weeks if not a little bit longer, but we’re looking forward to working with him when we can.”