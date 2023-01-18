Edwards confident Luton U18s are in 'good shape' going into FA Youth Cup tie with QPR

Luton's youngsters celebrate their victory at Birmingham in the last round - pic: Birmingham City FC

Luton boss Rob Edwards is confident that Town’s U18s are in the best shape possible going into this evening’s FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against QPR at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters stunned English U18 Professional Development League Group North side Birmingham City in the last round at St Andrews, running out 6-0 winners with Zack Nelson scoring a hat-trick, Oli Lynch, Joe Johnson and an own goal completing the rout.

Now at home to a team who ply their trade in the Southern group of the same league as the Blues, Edwards, who was a keen spectator for the last game, said: “I watched them in the last round, and they were exceptional.

"They played really, really well and did themselves proud against Birmingham on a big occasion and I was proud to watch them as well.

"We have some good youngsters and they have to keep their head down at the moment, keep working hard, keep their feet on the ground and keep doing what they’re doing.

"We have good staff that are working with them as well, good people who know the football club and are going to set high standards for them.

"From that point of view, we’re in really good shape.”

Edwards has had one of the U18s, Jayden Luker, in his own match-day squad for the FA Cup third round tie against Wigan earlier this month, the attacker not making it on to the field in a game that ended 1-1.

Although he would love to bring as many youngsters through as possible at Kenilworth Road, he knows it is even harder these days with the stakes so high in the Championship, adding: “I think there are bigger squads these days compared to 30,40, 50 years ago and perhaps it was a little bit easier to be younger and break through.

"With so much pressure now on winning and everything else, it is more difficult for younger players to break into first teams.

"The lads in the first team now are so fit, so strong and there is a physical element as well.

"There is nothing I think anyone enjoys more than us, than giving young players an opportunity.

“We said this and I’ve spoken about it numerous times already, the lads have got to deserve it.

"We can’t just hand out minutes for nothing, the lads have got to deserve it and we have a lot of first team players as well that are fighting hard to make sure they are in the team and stay in the team as well so they’re not going to make it easy for any youngsters to get in.

