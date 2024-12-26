Edwards felt Luton deserved a point from Robins defeat

Hatter boss Rob Edwards - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Town boss reacts to Boxing Day loss

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side were worthy of at least a point during their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City this afternoon.

The Hatters headed to Ashton Gate looking to end a run of seven straight defeats on the road, but left having seen that miserable record stretched to eight, Scott Twine’s fine strike just 90 seconds after the break enough to separate the sides. Town weren’t without their chances though in what was a game low on festive excitement and genuine quality, Tom Krauß sidefooting wide in the first period from Elijah Adebayo’s low cross.

In the closing stages, Carlton Morris saw his header fly wide, before Cauley Woodrow almost snatched a point in stoppage time, having his attempt beaten away by Robins keeper Max O’Leary after Joe Taylor’s delivery deflected invitingly into his path. Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “The game was a typical example, especially in the Championship, a game of fine margins with nothing in it. They stuck one in the top corner from 25 yards on the angle, we weren’t quite able to capitalise on a couple of chances we did create and we end up losing.

“I think a draw would have been a fair result, you look at it with your eyes and look at all the stats, it was such an even game. We did create two really good chances, Carlton’s header and Cauley’s one as well late on. You’re backing one of the them to sick one in and at least we get something which we feel we deserved, but there was nothing in it today. Cauley’s one when he’s stepping on to that on his right foot, I was waiting for the net to bulge, but it wasn’t to be, really disappointed.”