Edwards praises medical staff for saving a Luton fan's life before Swansea game

Town supporter falls ill ahead of kick-off

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards reserved special praise for the medical staff at Kenilworth Road after they saved the life of a Hatters supporter who fell ill in the stands before kick-off on Saturday.

As the players were warming up ahead of the 1-1 draw with Swansea City, paramedics were seen rushing over to the Kenilworth Stand to deal with a clear problem amongst the Town fans. The game, which had been dedicated to the British Heart Foundation, with it being a year since Luton skipper Tom Lockyer suffered his on-field cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth, was then delayed by 15 minutes, as the Town fan was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the match kicked off, Luton’s official X account posted a statement saying: “We are relieved to report that the Luton Town supporter who fell ill in the Kenilworth Road stand is in a stable condition and is on his way to hospital. Once again, our thoughts are with him and we all hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Discussing the incident afterwards, Edwards said: “First of all I’ve got to say well done to all the paramedics and everybody that helped I think save a person’s life before the game. One of our fans is stable and in hospital which is the main thing, which was a really distressing way to start off the game. It’s incredible how that happens (the incident happening at the game dedicated to the BHF) and it brings back other memories as well and what’s happened to us. The main thing is that person seems to be stable and they’re recovering in hospital, thank goodness.”

Meanwhile, after the game, skipper Carlton Morris himself wrote on X: “Wonderful news. Thoughts with him & his family big thanks to the medical staff for acting so quickly and professionally.”