Edwards warns clubs not to 'take the mick' out of 'vulnerable' Luton during transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss discusses speculation surrounding his squad

Town boss Rob Edwards has warned other clubs not to ‘take the mick’ out of Luton during the transfer window despite believing his side find themselves in somewhat of a ‘vulnerable’ position after being relegated from the Premier League last term.

The Hatters’ inability to remain in the top flight saw midfielder Ross Barkley snapped up by Aston Villa earlier in the summer, while Sambi Lokonga and Issa Kabore both returned to Arsenal and Manchester City from their respective loan deals. Chiedozie Ogbene then headed to Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee in the week, and with deadline day quickly approaching, Edwards has confirmed there has been plenty of interest in a number of Luton’s highly sought after players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Town aren’t about to let clubs cherry pick who they want from their talented squad, as with Burnley selling Wilson Odobert to Tottenham Hotspur for £30m, Sander Berge to Fulham for £25m and Arijanet Muric to Ipswich £15m, while Hull got almost £40m for duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene going to Ipswich and Aston Villa, Sammie Szmodics also costing Ipswich £9m after he moved from Blackburn Rovers, Edwards feels proper valuations would need to be met for any more departures.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

He said: “That’s been the message to one or two at the moment. It can get to the stage where it’s too late and you just can’t replace someone. If there is, it’s got to be of a certain level. Just because we’re Luton, people can't just take the mick and go, ‘oh well, we’ll try and get him on the cheap,’ it's just not the case.

“There’s a certain level of our players and clubs need to respect that as well. You can see the fees that some players from the Championship clubs or maybe one or two of the relegated clubs have sold, what they’ve gone for. Me personally I think a lot of our lads have done equally as well, and that’s where the fee should be at. Just because we’re Luton, it’s strange, but in a way it’s good for me as then we keep a really strong group together."

Although there has been lots of speculation regarding Luton’s players, Edwards reiterated that the Hatters are in a position where they don’t have to let anyone go, as he continued: “We’re in a really strong place because the club’s run so well. There's always going to be a demand on improvement and new recruits and new people but we did say this before, we did a lot of really good work last year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got some really good bodies in this summer and we still might not be done, so I think the club’s in a healthy position financially. Then when I look at the squad, people we’ve got back available fitness-wise and people we’ve got in, then we’re in a healthy position.”

However, being a club that has been relegated from the top flight means they are in a more precarious position due to their players having experienced life in the highest tier of English football and wanting to be back there as soon as possible, with Edwards saying: “It’s a relegated club from the Premier League and there’s lots of talk, lots of noise and it can unsettle people. Dealing with that while there’s games going on isn’t easy, but overall, we’ve got just over a day left and then we’re nearly there.

"It is difficult, especially as a relegated club from the Premier League. I do think that makes you most vulnerable to the window and it’s a challenge to deal with that. There’s been all sorts of stuff, we've been getting people back fit, the window’s been going on, we’ve been working really hard to bring people in which we’ve done great with and we’re still working on a few other bits as well.

"A lot of dynamics, a lot of stuff going on, but that’s the nature of the job as well. Lots of people are in the same sort of boat, so I’m not complaining, that’s just it. We understand the window goes on, when it closes, I’ll be honest, I’ll be pleased. For a relegated team from the Premier League coming down, you are more vulnerable then to some of the vultures circling and all that talk. It does affect people, but that’s the situation. If we didn’t want that we shouldn’t have got relegated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With centre half Teden Mengi one of the players who has been most in-demand during the transfer window, it was stated by Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano that personal terms had been agreed with Venezia ahead of a move potential move to Serie A. Edwards stated this afternoon that there were no ‘live bids’ at the moment, and asked whether that sort of thing should occur, the Town chief said: “No, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

"Sometimes it can be just an agent filling their heads with nonsense, or just numbers, it can be that. I’m not saying that’s happened here, but I’m just saying it can be that. There’s all kinds of different things that happen that maybe shouldn’t, but they do. Again there’ll be some truth that’s out there, of course, but there’s a lot of stuff that gets talked about and rumours and nonsense that just isn’t true. You can imagine it as well, try and put yourself in a player’s situation and you’re hearing that kind of stuff, it can mess with your head.”

As the deadline is at 11pm tomorrow, just an hour after Town have hosted QPR in the Championship, on how it will be in the dug-out with business potentially going on elsewhere, Edwards added: “I won’t have my phone on me, that’s over to the boss and Gary (Sweet, CEO) will sort that stuff and the recruitment team, I’ll concentrate on the job in hand.

"It’s not ideal having a game on the day of the window shutting, especially when you’re trying to do bits, but we’ll try as much as possible to get things done beforehand. I’d love it if we were done today before the game, but the windows closes at 11 o’clock and we shall see.”