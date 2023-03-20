EFL pundit and former QPR midfielder would have been 'fuming' over Sunderland's penalty against Luton

Former QPR and Exeter player Jamie Mackie admitted he would have been ‘fuming’ had the penalty that Sunderland won during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Luton was awarded against his side.

The incident arose with four minutes to and Town 1-0 ahead, as Amad Diallo went over inside the area after barely being touched by Amari’i Bell, referee Scott Oldham taking an age before whistling and pointing to the spot.

Diallo stepped up to score, with Hatters boss Rob Edwards labelling it a ‘wrong decision’, as centre half Tom Lockyer also accused the Manchester United loanee of diving.

Amari'i Bell was penalised against Sunderland at the weekend

Mackie, now working as a pundit for the ITV highlights show, said: “I completely agree with Rob Edwards there. I’d be fuming.

“The referee actually finds himself, I always look at what position the referee gets himself in, and as you can see here the referee is right down the line of it and has a great view.

“He doesn’t actually give it straight away, as a referee looking at that angle you’d give it straight away if you thought it was a penalty.

“Bell is very unlucky on Diallo there because for me if you watch it it’s very soft, they have got arm to arm.

"For me it’s never a penalty.

“Diallo dispatches it very confidently, an extremely well-taken penalty, but I feel his (Edwards) frustration.”

Although leaving with just a point to their name, it meant that since taking over from Nathan Jones, boss Edwards has now claimed 10 wins and four draws from his 17 league matches in charge.

Fellow pundit Shaun Derry, who has played for Crystal Palace and Leeds United, also managing Cambridge United, added: “I’m incredibly impressed with him.

"He’s come into the football club, knows the value of Luton Town.

"He had a fantastic season last year at Forest Green, I’m not sure you can judge him on the episode at Watford as it would be harsh to call that.

