Lockyer wants to see consistency as Hatters are punished by yet another poor refereeing decision

An aggrieved Luton defender Tom Locker wants to see some consistency shown by referees towards the Hatters after being on the wrong end of yet another shocking error at Sunderland on Saturday.

With time running out and the visitors winning 1-0 thanks to Alfie Doughty’s goal, Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo went over inside the area under the most minimal pressure from Amari’i Bell, duping referee Scott Oldham, making his Championship debut, into awarding a spot-kick that the substitute got up to fire past Ethan Horvath.

It was the latest in a long line of calls that have frustrated Town in recent weeks, as Lockyer himself was struck by Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp in an off the ball incident the previous weekend, nothing doing at the time, with former referee Chris Foy admitting the experienced forward couldn't have had too many complaints if a red card was brandished.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Also against Millwall at Kenilworth Road recently, the Hatters were denied a clear-cut penalty after a foul on Jordan Clark, while the Lions’ second goal was clearly offside, before Lockyer was also sent off for two bookings received in 60 seconds when disputing another penalty against Town during the 1-0 defeat to leaders Burnley.

It has been a common theme at times this term, Birmingham defender Marc Roberts not dismissed for an awful challenge on Carlton Morris, with the Hatters not getting a penalty for a clear handball back in the 2-2 draw at home to Coventry in September, a decision that infuriated previous boss Nathan Jones.

Lockyer said: “I wish I could tell you exactly how I feel, but I get punched in the back of the head away at Sheffield United and get told to get up and carry on.

"In a boxing match that’s minus a point, so I don’t know what that is on a football match?

"Marvelous Nakamba gets grabbed by the throat against Swansea, right in front of the fourth official and that’s why it kicks off on the bench, nothing gets given.

"Another penalty today, I could go on, it just feels like its been like it all season.

"We’ve had one penalty all season and we must have had four or five against us now, and a lot of them, yes…”

Out of Luton’s last six goals conceded, four of them have come from the spot, with USA international Ethan Horvath unable to keep out previous efforts by Coventry and Preston as well.

Lockyer added: “I think we should get Ethan working on saving penalties over the international break as that’s how it seems to be going at the minute doesn’t it?

"I’m sure we’ll get another letter of apology from the FA, maybe they should give us back some fine money for surrounding the referee, you never know do you.

