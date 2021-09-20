EFL pundit McAnuff felt Luton midfielder Lansbury was 'very, very lucky' to stay on against Swansea

Henri Lansbury protests his innocence to referee Tony Harrington

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury was incredibly fortunate to stay on the field after an incident with Swansea City defender Ryan Manning on Saturday, according to Quest TV’s EFL Show pundit Jobi McAnuff.

With 28 minutes gone, Town won a free kick inside their own territory after a foul on Tom Lockyer, with Manning stepping in to toepoke the ball away just as Lansbury was about to take it.

The Luton midfielder still went through with his attempted ball forward though and ended up connecting with the shin of the Swans full back sending him crashing to the ground.

Both players were booked by referee Tony Harrington afterwards, but McAnuff felt Lansbury should have been dismissed, as he said: “I think Henri Lansbury's a very, very lucky boy.

“He'll claim that he was trying to strike the ball, but I think when you see on the other replay, even if he hasn't kicked the ball away Manning, he's going to get nowhere near it, he's absolutely clobbered him there.

"Bottom line if he wanted to pull out of it, he could have pulled out of it, but he’s gone for the whole follow through and managed to get away with it.”