Euro 2024 dreams are over for Luton keeper Kaminski as Belgium are knocked out by France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Late own goal sees Red Devils beaten

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski saw his dreams of Euro 2024 glory with Belgium ended with a 1-0 last 16 defeat against France in Dusseldorf yesterday.

As he had been throughout the group stages, the 31-year-old was on the bench once more as Red Devils head coach Domenico Tedesco opted for Al-Qadsiah stopper Koen Casteels between the posts. A poor game was to follow though, France only having one shot on target in the first half when Antoine Griezmann's low strike was comfortably saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action did improve slightly after the break, but French star Kylian Mbappe was off target when he would have expected to do better, while Red Devils’ goalless forward Romelu Lukaku’s tame drive was easy for Mike Maignan. The AC Milan keeper pushed aside Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s attempt in the closing stages, before the tie was sealed when substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s shot deflected off former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen with five minutes remaining,

Thomas Kaminski trains with the Belgium squad - pic: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images