Euro 2024 dreams are over for Luton keeper Kaminski as Belgium are knocked out by France
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski saw his dreams of Euro 2024 glory with Belgium ended with a 1-0 last 16 defeat against France in Dusseldorf yesterday.
As he had been throughout the group stages, the 31-year-old was on the bench once more as Red Devils head coach Domenico Tedesco opted for Al-Qadsiah stopper Koen Casteels between the posts. A poor game was to follow though, France only having one shot on target in the first half when Antoine Griezmann's low strike was comfortably saved.
The action did improve slightly after the break, but French star Kylian Mbappe was off target when he would have expected to do better, while Red Devils’ goalless forward Romelu Lukaku’s tame drive was easy for Mike Maignan. The AC Milan keeper pushed aside Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s attempt in the closing stages, before the tie was sealed when substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s shot deflected off former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen with five minutes remaining,
Giving his immediate reactions afterwards, Tedesco said: “After conceding a goal in minute 86 it's very difficult to go into analysis for me. You can't really say that we were lucky this tournament if you see the first games and the kind of goal we conceded tonight. The (goalless draw with) Ukraine, yes, the longer these kinds of games are going you have inside the heads of the players that you concede one goal and you are out of the tournament. And tonight we played against France and the chances were also there tonight."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.