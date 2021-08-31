Ex-Hatter Andre Gray heads to QPR on deadline day

Former Town striker Andre Gray

Former Luton striker Andre Gray has signed Town’s Championship rivals QPR on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old was at Kenilworth Road from March 2012 until June 2014, scoring 57 goals in 111 appearances before moving to Brentford, where he played for Rangers boss Mark Warburton.

Gray then went to Burnley in August 2015, moving to the Hornets two years later, playing over 100 matches, part of the Watford side who lost 1-0 at Kenilworth Road last term.

He has now headed to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on loan though, as Gray told the R’s official website: “I am really excited.

“Obviously the manager had a massive part to play in it having worked with him before.

“I like the way he coaches and the way he manages players.

"I might be 30 now but I am still willing to learn and I think he has still got a lot to give to me in terms of that.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best and I felt this was the best option. It was an easy decision.

“I love playing in the Championship, I love the Tuesday night games.

"I was in a position where I could have gone abroad and had a nice lifestyle and enjoyed the sun, but that’s not what I wanted to do.

“I want to come in and score goals. I want to bring that to the team but I have changed as I have got older – it’s more about the team now.”

Warburton himself added: “I am absolutely delighted we have been able to bring Andre in.

“I know him very well, he is a very good character around the place and he will fit in very well to the group.

“He has pace and power, he knows the division, he has a fantastic work ethic, an eye for goal and is a real athlete.