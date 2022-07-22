Ex-Hatter Bakinson leaves Robins for Owls as Gambin heads to Sutton from Malta

Ex-Hatter Tyreeq Bakinson has left Bristol City for Sheffield Wednesday

Former Luton youngster Tyreeq Bakinson has left Town’s Championship rivals Bristol City to head to League One Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old began his career at Kenilworth Road, making his professional debut for the Hatters in May 2016, going on to play six times for Town, before joining the Robins for an undisclosed fee the following year.

Bakinson made 54 appearances for the Robins, scoring five goals, with loan spells at Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, as he has now clocked up over 100 senior outings.

Luke Gambin scores for Luton during his time at Kenilworth Road

Winger Luke Gambin has joined League Two Sutton United on a free transfer.

The Maltese international signed for Luton from Barnet in January 2017, making 38 appearances and scoring three goals.

Leaving in June 2019, the 29-year-old he has had spells at Crawley, Colchester and Newport County, spending the last year playing for Maltese club Hamrun Spartans.

Striker Joe Pigott has joined League One Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich Town.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan at Kenilworth Road from Charlton, netting four goals in 19 appearances.

He has since played for Cambridge, Maidstone and AFC Wimbledon, where he had a prolific time, scoring 50 goals in just over three years, joining Ipswich last summer, but found the net just three times in 29 games.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley said: “We’ve got a player who is really hungry – he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season.

"Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third.

“We’re pleased to have Joe and I think we’ve signed him at exactly the right time. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Former Luton U18s captain Eddie Corbit has joined Southern League Division One Central side Welwyn Garden City, where his grandfather is club chairman and his dad, club treasurer.

Citizens boss Max Mitchell: “He has shown high level performances in training in recent weeks and made an impact when coming on against Haringey Borough at the weekend.

“There is no rush with him. He needs to keep developing both physically and tactically, as we are all aware he’s in the development stage.