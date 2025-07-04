Ex-Hatter rejoins former Luton boss at the Valley on a free transfer

Jamaican international follows Kaminski to Charlton

Former Luton defender Amari’i Bell has rejoined ex-Hatters boss Nathan Jones at Championship side Charlton Athletic after leaving Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 31-year-old departed Town having spent four years in Bedfordshire, playing 157 times, including making 21 appearances in the Premier League after Luton won the play-offs in May 2023. However, the Jamaican international was then released at the end of his deal and has opted to follow goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in moving to the Valley, where he also joins up with a number of former Town players including long-serving midfielder Luke Berry and defender Lloyd Jones.

Discussing the addition of the full back, who can also play as a centre half, Addicks manager Jones who had brought Bell to Luton when he was in charge back in June 2021, told the club’s official website: "Amari'i's someone I know well. I signed him at Luton and he did fantastically well for me. He knows how I want to play, he has Championship and Premier League experience and he's a wonderful athlete with pace and power. He will add to the group and we're really delighted because left-sided centre-halves are very difficult to come by.

Meanwhile, Bell, who has been capped 28 times by his country, also featuring for Birmingham City, Kidderminster, Mansfield, Swindon and Fleetwood prior to joining Luton, added: “It’s a fresh start for me and one that I’m looking forward to as Charlton are on the way back up. It’s another chance to work with Nathan who is a great manager that knows how to get the best out of his players, and he certainly does for me. It’s going to be a great time.”