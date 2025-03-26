Ex-Hatters captain to remain in charge of Luton's relegation rivals

Sheehan named Swansea caretaker boss until the end of the season

Former Luton promotion winner Alan Sheehan will continue in his role as Swansea City caretaker head coach until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 38-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road as a player back in January 2016, going on to make 135 appearances for the Hatters, scoring nine goals, as Town went from League Two to the Championship. Having been made club captain during his stint, Sheehan then left after four years to go to Lincoln City, Northampton Town and Oldham Athletic, where he eventually hung up his boots, staying on as part of the backroom staff at Boundary Park.

The former Leeds United, Leicester City and Notts County player came back to Bedfordshire as first team coach under Nathan Jones in January 2022 but moved with the Welshman when he headed to Premier League side Southampton in November 2022. Sheehan left St Mary's three months later once Jones was sacked, appointed as assistant head coach to Michael Duff at Swansea in June 2023.

Alan Sheehan during his time as a member of the Hatters' coaching staff - pic: Liam Smith

He was then named caretaker head coach in December 2023 when Duff left the club, taking 18 points from 12 games, before Luke Williams was given the top job in January 2024, Sheehan staying on as part of the coaching team. He replaced Williams after the ex-Notts County chief was dismissed last month, getting seven points out of a possible 15 since taking over, including masterminding important victories over both Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

He will now carry on until the end of the campaign as the Swans, who are six points above the bottom three and nine in front of the Hatters, could have a big role to play in who goes down this term, as they still have matches with Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Hull City and Oxford United to play in their final eight fixtures.

Sheehan will be joined by two new additions to his coaching team in ex-Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham and Solihull Moors assistant manager Richard Stearman, who played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County, as director of football Richard Montague told the club’s official website: “We're delighted Alan has agreed to lead the team for the rest of the season and would like to extend a big welcome to Mark and Richard as they join our coaching staff in support of Alan. Both will aid us in our efforts to finish the season as strongly as possible, which is the full focus of everyone at the club.”

Speaking recently to Wales Online about potentially getting the opportunity to remain in charge, Sheehan had said: “The club will be talking to a lot of people and rightly so, because this is a football club that a lot of people would like to manage. I have had the privilege of doing so for 11 games and it's been wonderful. Even when I was assistant manager, I enjoyed my work here. I love living here, my family love living here and whatever happens, I have a lot of affection for this football club."