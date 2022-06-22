Ex-Luton defender Naismith grateful to Hatters boss for clearing up 'false information' over his Robins switch

Kal Naismith left Luton for Bristol City last month

Former Town defender Kal Naismith has thanked Luton chief Nathan Jones for clearing up any ‘false information’ surrounding the manner of his exit to Bristol City recently.

The 30-year-old, who finished a superb personal campaign at Kenilworth Road by being voted Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, also named in the EA Sports FIFA 22 EFL Team of the Season as well, shocked the majority of Town’s fans when it was announced via social media he was heading to Ashton Gate on a three year deal last month.

The news also appeared to catch out Luton as well, with nothing on Town’s official website, as is usual when a player moves on, the club expressing their surprise that the transfer had gone through without their prior knowledge.

That led to some Town fans criticising the defender for not informing anyone at Kenilworth Road about his intentions to depart, however that wasn’t the case according to Jones, who confirmed earlier this week that he had always been kept in the loop about Naismith’s plans to leave by the defender himself, telling the Hatters’ official website: “I have a fantastic relationship with Kal, and myself and him were communicating right throughout the process.

“As a club we did all we could.

"It’s just at Kal’s age, with the contract that Bristol City offer, a lot of Championship clubs are in a position to offer that and we just couldn’t compete, which we realised.

"I realise his reasons for moving on and he kept me privately abreast of every move he was making."

Writing on Instagram, Naismith, who played 68 times in total for Luton, scoring four goals, was glad Jones had spoken out to ensure supporters knew the full story, saying: “Thankyou to the gaffer for clearing this up, a man I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for and will be forever grateful for what he's done for my career.

"Regardless of the false information no one can take away the special memories I had at the club and the amazing people I met especially the fans who hold a special place in me and my family's hearts.