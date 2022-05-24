Ex-Luton starlet James Justin named in full England squad for the first time

James Justin in action for the England U21s earlier in his career

Former Luton defender James Justin has been called up by the senior England team for the first time in his career after boss Gareth Southgate named his squad for June's Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Kenilworth Road, playing 114 times for the Hatters and scoring six goals, helping Town reach the Championship, before earning a club record move to the Foxes back in the summer of 2019.

After breaking into Brendan Rodgers' side fully last season and being on the verge of an England senior call, Justin then suffered a serious knee injury against Brighton in the FA Cup in February 2021.

He made his comeback in January this year, and went on to feature 19 times for Leicester as they finished eighth in the top flight, also playing in the Europa Conference League too, signing a new long term deal to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Justin has represented England at both U20 and U21 level and joins West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen in earning a first call-up.

The Three Lions travel to Hungary on Saturday, June 4, before facing Germany in Munich on Tuesday, June 7.

They then have two home games, against Italy on Saturday, June 11 and Hungary on Tuesday, June 14.

James Justin during his time at Luton Town

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)