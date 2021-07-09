Ex-Luton winger McManaman joins Tranmere as former Town defender heads to Charlton

Callum McManaman in action for the Hatters

Former Luton winger Callum McManaman has returned to England to sign for League Two Tranmere Rovers.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Hatters in June 2019 after his release by Wigan Athletic played 30 times, scoring four goals, including the crucial late leveller against Preston North End following lockdown.

He wasn't offered a contract by boss Nathan Jones, heading out to Australia to spend last season with Melbourne Victory, netting four times in 18 A-League games.

Speaking to the Rovers official website about bringing in McManaman, who was the man of the match as Wigan won the FA Cup in 2013 and once cost West Bromwich Albion £4.75m, manager Micky Mellon said: ““We have worked very hard to sign Callum and it has been a long pursuit.

“He has wanted to come here right from the start but it is not as easy as that to make it happen, we have had to do all of the necessaries to make sure the move happened.

“To get the type of quality that Callum possesses into the building shows the intent of the football club and where we want to be.

“I am sure the fans will be excited by this signing and they will be looking forward to watching him play for Tranmere.”

McManaman himself said: "I’m buzzing to get sorted, I’ve been speaking to the club over the last few weeks, and I can't wait to get going.

"The manager was brilliant when he rang me, we had a good conversation and he knew a lot about me.

"I think that was one of the main reasons, he wants to get promoted and I want to be a part of that.

"Tranmere has got a massive fanbase and we deserve to be at a higher level so hopefully we can get promoted.

“I want to have a good season on a personal level and get promoted, and that’s the aim.”

Meanwhile, former Luton defender Akin Famewo has headed back to Charlton Athletic from Norwich City on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, playing 13 times before moving to the Canaries for an undisclosed fee in January 2019.

Famewo made one Premier League appearance for City, as a late substitute, before spending last season at the Addicks, making 22 appearances.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’m very pleased, I’m excited to get going.

“Just being back in the building you can tell there is a good energy, everyone is ready for the fresh start and to get going again."

While boss Nigel Adkins added: “I am very pleased we’ve been able to bring Akin back to the club.

“He is an outstanding, young defender who showed us all just how good he is when he was with us last season.”

Finally, ex-Town youngster Cole Dasilva, who played for Leicester City U23s last season, has moved to Croatian top flight side HNK Sibenik.

Dasilva had left Luton in January 2012, with his twin Rio and older brother Jay, to sign for Premier League Chelsea.

He left Stamford Bridge at the end of his scholarship before spending two years with Brentford, also featuring for Wales U21s.

Dasilva then went to the Foxes’ development side, making nine Premier League 2 appearances last term, scoring once.