Ex-Manchester United youngster features for Luton again during Reading friendly



Former Manchester United youngster Max Haygarth has been given another run-out by the Hatters in their behind closed doors friendly against Championship side Reading at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 20-year-old, who started out at Old Trafford and also played for Brentford B, has been on trial at Kenilworth Road this summer, coming off the bench against Peterborough United in a pre-season friendly recently.

He is part of a strong Town side, as Welsh international Tom Lockyer captains the XI, while Henri Lansbury, Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe are also included.

Summer signing Louie Watson is fit enough to get the nod in midfield, while Development squad duo Casey Pettie and Josh Williams also start.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Elliot Thorpe, Tom Lockyer (C), Casey Pettit, Josh Williams, Henri Lansbury, Max Haygarth, Louie Watson, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Dion Pereira, Admiral Muskwe.