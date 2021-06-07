Ex-Town midfielder Robinson named new Morecambe boss

Former Luton player Steve Robinson is the new Morecambe manager

Former Luton midfielder Stephen Robinson has been named manager of League One new boys Morecambe.

The 46-year-old joins the club on a three year deal after previous boss Derek Adams left last Wednesday, just a few days after leading the Shrimps to play-off glory at Wembley.

Robinson came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur as a player, while also featured for Bournemouth, Preston North End and Bristol City before moving to Kenilworth Road in June 2002.

The Northern Ireland international featured 211 times for the Hatters, scoring 12 goals, before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He managed a number of age groups for his country, before moving to Motherwell as assistant manager in February 2015, appointed Oldham Athletic chief in July 2016.

Robinson left Boundary Park after six months, returning to Motherwell to assist Mark McGhee in February 2017, before taking over once the former Scotland boss left.

He led the Steelmen to two Cup finals in one season and a top three finish which also brought Europa League football to Fir Park, resigning in December 2020.

After agreeing a three year at the Mazuma Stadium, Robinson told the club's official website: "I am delighted to have agreed to become the manager of Morecambe and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process.

"We are looking to build on last season's successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.

"There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club's first season in League One.''

Morecambe joint chairman Rod Taylor continued: "We are delighted that Stephen has agreed to join us for our first season in League One.

"We had a number of quality applicants but we were especially impressed by Stephen's dynamism, his plans for the club and his contacts and we believe he will take the club forward.

"He has an excellent reputation and we are looking forward to working with him as we plan for an historic season.''