Extra season tickets available at Luton as Hatters announce prices for 2024-25 Championship campaign

Slight increase in costs as CEO targets promotion back to the top flight

Luton Town have once more kept their increases to a minimum when announcing their Season Card prices for the 2024-25 campaign as they look for an instant return to the Premier League next season.

With the Hatters now back in the Championship following their 12 months as a top flight club, adult fans who are orange members, having had their tickets for five years, will pay £470, up just £20 from £450, which now works out at a little over £20 per match. It is the same increase across the board for the adult renewals, including the two year and white categories while those who are on the prime time waiting list will have to fork out £530, around £23 per game to watch the Hatters in action.

Discussing the ticket prices in the club’s brochure, and looking back at the season just gone, which saw Luton average an attendance of 11,278 on home soil, as their final gate of 12,027 against Fulham was the first time they had gone over 12,000 at Kenilworth Road since more than 13,000 watched Town beat West Ham 3-2 in an FA Cup replay back 1994, chief executive Gary Sweet said: “The loyalty, passion, positivity and understanding you have shown throughout such a challenging season, not only amazed our opposition, but brought the best out of our players. It fills us with a unified pride that forms the foundation of an optimistic summer before we take on a Championship campaign with one single aim.

Luton supporters were in terrific voice at Kenilworth Road last season - pic: Liam Smith

"It is likely there will still be further improvements to the ground, but if any Season Card holders are affected, we will, as ever, work with you to try to make sure you are all happily seated for the start of the season. Due to these changes, the capacity of Kenilworth Road has increased and on the final day, we were proud to record our first 12,000-plus attendance for 30 years.

"What a milestone to hit, and this higher capacity means we are now able to offer more Season Cards for 2024/25. As costs increase slightly over the seasons, we will always try to maintain the value of a Season Card as we appreciate your constant support.”

Luton have also updated their categories with the combined Over 65s and U22s, plus the O75 and U19 sections both altered to Senior 66+ and Golden Senior 75+, while the U22s and U19s will have their own categories. They have also done away with the accompanied and unaccompanied sections in youth tickets and also the Junior U10s as well, adding an U14s section.

Yet again, increases are small for those who have been long-time members, with Orange Golden Seniors paying £35 more and Senior 66+ charged £25 extra. Supporters who are U22s will just £5 more than they currently do, U19s’ tickets going up by £15, U17s paying an extra £5 and the new U14s category priced at £90.

Sweet added: “We do, though, need to start implementing some changes and work towards simplification of our pricing structure as we move towards our new home at Power Court. For now we can all really look forward to 2024/25 and know from experience that the next leg of our journey holds an equally exciting ten months in store in another of world football's top competitions.

“It will undoubtedly be another season of progress for Luton Town, with the management and players all benefitting from the Premier League experience. After a year of learning at the top level, I can assure you there is a determination running right through the club to remain humble and work even harder to return. We will need your backing, so bring the noise as you always do, be proud and never forget. We're All Luton!

Full prices

Adults, Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £470. Navy (Two Year): £490: White: £510.Prime Time Waiting List: £530.

Senior 66+, Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £350. Navy (Two Year): £370: White: £390. Prime Time Waiting List: £410.

Golden Senior 75+ Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £270. Navy (Two Year): £290: White: £310. Prime Time Waiting List: £330.

U22s, Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £330. Navy (Two Year): £350: White: £370. Prime Time Waiting List: £390.

U19s, Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £250. Navy (Two Year): £270: White: £290. Prime Time Waiting List: £310.

U17s, Earlybird renewals – Orange (Five Year): £120. Navy (Two Year): £140: White: £160. Prime Time Waiting List: £180.