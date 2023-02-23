FEATURE: How every Luton Town manager has done in their first 10 league games

4 . Paul Buckle - Won: 6. Drawn: 3. Lost: 1. F: 16. A: 6. GD: 10. Pts 21.

Began with a 4-2 win over Hayes & Yeading in non-league, Luton then drawing 0-0 at Alfreton. Back-to-back victories over Ebbsfleet United (3-0) and Kidderminster Harriers (1-0) followed as Town had a stalemate with Gateshead and beat Fleetwood 2-0. After the play-off defeat, the Hatters then started the 2012-13 season by drawing 2-2 with Gateshead, as they saw off Kidderminster 2-0 and Hyde 2-1, losing 1-0 to AFC Telford.

Photo: Jan Kruger