FEATURE: How every Luton Town manager has done in their first 10 league games

Town boss Rob Edwards completed 10 league matches in charge of the Hatters recently when drawing 1-1 at Preston North End.
The Luton News has taken a look at just how successful he has been compared to the club's other managers during their opening 10 matches at the helm in this special gallery below.
1. Ned Liddell - Won: 7. Drawn: 1. Lost: 2. F: 24. A: 11. GD: 13. Pts: 15.
Started the 1936-37 season in Division Three South as Luton beat Southend and Walsall 1-0. Lost to Cardiff 3-0, but then defeated Walsall (2-0) and Crystal Palace (5-2), drawing 2-2 with Torquay. Back to back victories over Exeter (4-2) and Reading (4-0) followed, before Town lost 2-1 to QPR, although triumphed 4-0 over Bristol City.
2. Richard Money - Won: 7. Drawn: 1. Lost: 2. F: 17. A: 8. GD: 9. Pts 22.
Began in October 2009 with a 2-0 win at Grays Athletic, as Luton then drew 2-2 with Cambridge United. A 1-0 loss at home to Kettering was followed by wins over Eastbourne Borough (4-1), Gateshead (1-0) and Histon (2-0). Town were beaten 3-2 by Ebbsfleet but finished with three triumphs, against Barrow (1-0), Oxford United (2-1) and Eastbourne again (1-0).
3. Alec Stock - Won: 7. Drawn: 1. Lost: 2. F:13: A: 6. GD: 7. Pts 15.
Earned 2-0 wins over Plymouth and Northampton after taking over with Town a Division Three side in 1968. Lost 3-1 at Shrewsbury, but then drew 0-0 with Swindon and beat Walsall 1-0. Defeated 2-0 at Crewe, only to win the next four, seeing off Reading 2-1, Bournemouth 2-0, Crewe 2-0 and Oldham 1-0.
4. Paul Buckle - Won: 6. Drawn: 3. Lost: 1. F: 16. A: 6. GD: 10. Pts 21.
Began with a 4-2 win over Hayes & Yeading in non-league, Luton then drawing 0-0 at Alfreton. Back-to-back victories over Ebbsfleet United (3-0) and Kidderminster Harriers (1-0) followed as Town had a stalemate with Gateshead and beat Fleetwood 2-0. After the play-off defeat, the Hatters then started the 2012-13 season by drawing 2-2 with Gateshead, as they saw off Kidderminster 2-0 and Hyde 2-1, losing 1-0 to AFC Telford.
