FEATURE: How the 18 Championship play-off winners have done in their first Premier League season

They became the 18th side to do so following the second tier being rebranded from the First Division at the start of the 2004-05 campaign.
To find out just how those teams have got on in their first campaign as a top flight, check out the gallery below.
1. 2022-23: Nottingham Forest - 16th
Having beaten Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, with a much-changed squad but the same manager in Steve Cooper, the Reds went on to finish in 16th place, four points clear of the drop zone. With just one away win, it was their form at the City Ground that proved key, beating both Arsenal and Liverpool. Photo: Clive Mason
2. 2021-22: Brentford - 13th
The Bees defeated Swansea at Wembley and then stayed up by some margin in their first ever season in the top flight, post-World War II. Sitting 13th, it saw Thomas Frank's team finish above the likes of Aston Villa and Everton, 11 points clear of the bottom three, winning at Stamford Bridge and also defeating Arsenal. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. 2020-21: Fulham - 18th
After seeing off Brentford to reach the Premier League, Fulham weren’t able to retain their top flight status as although they finished above Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, were well below Burnley, ending up 11 points adrift of the fourth bottom Clarets. Photo: Pool
4. 2019-20: Aston Villa - 16th
With Derby County dispatched in the final the previous season, Aston Villa managed to stay up, but only just. Going into the last game, the Villains were in the drop zone, but their 1-1 draw at West Ham and Watford’s defeat to Arsenal saw them finish one point above the dotted line, as Bournemouth’s victory at Everton wasn't enough for the Cherries. Photo: Justin Setterfield