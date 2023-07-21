FEATURE: How the 18 Championship play-off winners have done in their first Premier League season

4 . 2019-20: Aston Villa - 16th

With Derby County dispatched in the final the previous season, Aston Villa managed to stay up, but only just. Going into the last game, the Villains were in the drop zone, but their 1-1 draw at West Ham and Watford’s defeat to Arsenal saw them finish one point above the dotted line, as Bournemouth’s victory at Everton wasn't enough for the Cherries. Photo: Justin Setterfield