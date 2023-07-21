News you can trust since 1891
Luton's players celebrate winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley
Luton's players celebrate winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley

FEATURE: How the 18 Championship play-off winners have done in their first Premier League season

Luton saw off Coventry at Wembley to reach the top flight
By Mike Simmonds
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:21 BST

Luton Town reached the Premier League last season after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

They became the 18th side to do so following the second tier being rebranded from the First Division at the start of the 2004-05 campaign.

To find out just how those teams have got on in their first campaign as a top flight, check out the gallery below.

Having beaten Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, with a much-changed squad but the same manager in Steve Cooper, the Reds went on to finish in 16th place, four points clear of the drop zone. With just one away win, it was their form at the City Ground that proved key, beating both Arsenal and Liverpool.

1. ​2022-23: Nottingham Forest - 16th

Having beaten Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, with a much-changed squad but the same manager in Steve Cooper, the Reds went on to finish in 16th place, four points clear of the drop zone. With just one away win, it was their form at the City Ground that proved key, beating both Arsenal and Liverpool. Photo: Clive Mason

The Bees defeated Swansea at Wembley and then stayed up by some margin in their first ever season in the top flight, post-World War II. Sitting 13th, it saw Thomas Frank's team finish above the likes of Aston Villa and Everton, 11 points clear of the bottom three, winning at Stamford Bridge and also defeating Arsenal.

2. 2021-22: Brentford - 13th

The Bees defeated Swansea at Wembley and then stayed up by some margin in their first ever season in the top flight, post-World War II. Sitting 13th, it saw Thomas Frank's team finish above the likes of Aston Villa and Everton, 11 points clear of the bottom three, winning at Stamford Bridge and also defeating Arsenal. Photo: Alex Pantling

After seeing off Brentford to reach the Premier League, Fulham weren’t able to retain their top flight status as although they finished above Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, were well below Burnley, ending up 11 points adrift of the fourth bottom Clarets.

3. 2020-21: Fulham - 18th

After seeing off Brentford to reach the Premier League, Fulham weren’t able to retain their top flight status as although they finished above Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, were well below Burnley, ending up 11 points adrift of the fourth bottom Clarets. Photo: Pool

With Derby County dispatched in the final the previous season, Aston Villa managed to stay up, but only just. Going into the last game, the Villains were in the drop zone, but their 1-1 draw at West Ham and Watford’s defeat to Arsenal saw them finish one point above the dotted line, as Bournemouth’s victory at Everton wasn't enough for the Cherries.

4. 2019-20: Aston Villa - 16th

With Derby County dispatched in the final the previous season, Aston Villa managed to stay up, but only just. Going into the last game, the Villains were in the drop zone, but their 1-1 draw at West Ham and Watford’s defeat to Arsenal saw them finish one point above the dotted line, as Bournemouth’s victory at Everton wasn't enough for the Cherries. Photo: Justin Setterfield

