Former Hatter Snodgrass signs for Scottish Premier League side Hearts

Former Hatter Robert Snodgrass has signed for Hearts

Former Luton midfielder Robert Snodgrass has signed for Scottish Premier League side Hearts.

The 34-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a short term deal in February, as he played 10 times last season, helping the Hatters to the play-off semi-finals where they were beaten over two legs by Huddersfield Town.

He didn’t agree a new contract in the summer though, meaning he can head to the Jam Tarts as a free agent, agreeing a 12-month stay.

Snodgrass was born in Glasgow and came through the ranks with Livingston, going on to rack up over 550 appearances for Leeds United, Norwich City, Hull City, Aston Villa, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, winning 28 caps for Scotland as well, scoring seven international goals.

Speaking to the Hearts official website, manager Alan Neilson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Robert in for the season.

“He’s got a huge amount of experience and has played at the highest level, both domestically and for his country.

“The knowledge he’ll bring to the squad, as well as his qualities on the pitch, will be invaluable and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “Robert had offers elsewhere but after we spoke to him he decided that Hearts was the place to be, and we’re delighted that he’s here.

“He’s a household name in Scotland and has spent years playing at the top level in England, so it was too good an opportunity to pass up and as we’ve stated in the past, we’ll always bring in quality over quantity and wait for the right moment to do so.

“Robert coming in gives Robbie more options and squad depth for our domestic campaign, which is hugely important for us.