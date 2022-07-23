Former Luton Town defender seals non-league move, QPR want Millwall youngster

One former Hatter has secured his next move.

The disappointment of last season’s play-off semi-final defeat has been washed away as Luton Town supporters focus on the new Championship campaign.

Excitement is building with the opening day home meeting with Birmingham City now just seven days away.

It has been an intriguing summer in the transfer market for the Hatters as Nathan Jones completed deals for seven new signings to freshen up his options for the upcoming season.

A loan deal for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was confirmed and he will compete for a place between the sticks with former Hibs stopper Matt Macey.

The midfield options have been boosted with the additions of Louie Watson, Alfie Doughty and Luke Freeman and firepower will be provided by Barnsley duo Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow.

Several players have departed since the end of last season and one of them has now secured a deal elsewhere as he takes the next step in his career.

Luton Today takes a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Hatters and their Championship rivals.

