Luton Town are Premier League once more after more than 30 years out of the top tier.

The Hatters did it the hard way on Saturday afternoon, requiring a penalty shootout to see off Coventry City. Jordan Clark put Rob Edwards’ side ahead after 23 minutes, but Gustavo Hamer went on to equalise amid a much-improved second half from the Sky Blues.

Luton did have two goals disallowed, both for handball, but they still managed to book their place in next season’s Premier League thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout that saw 12 penalties taken.

Fankaty Dabo was the unfortunate player, becoming the first player to miss a penalty in the shootout, and after scoring all six of theirs, that was enough for Luton to win the play-off final. It’s a historic promotion for the Hatters, who are the only team to go from the Premier League to the National League and back again.

Speaking about the promotion, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton said: “31 years away from the top flight. It is a different place now. The Premier League is awaiting the Hatters with the most open of hearts. Six relegations now six promotions in that time.

“You’ve got Pep Guardiola waiting, Mikel Arteta waiting, Jurgen Klopp waiting and Erik ten Hag waiting.”