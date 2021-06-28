Harford highlights the 'brave character' of Morecambe play-off hero Mendes Gomes after he chooses to join Luton

New Luton signing Carlos Mendes Gomes

Assistant boss Mick Harford believes the Hatters have signed a ‘brave character’ with the addition of Morecambe attacker Carlos Gomes Mendes for an undisclosed fee on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had a starring role in his former club reaching League One last season, scoring the match-winning extra-time penalty against Newport County in the play-off final at Wembley.

Having the mentality to step up to the spot on such a big occasion with just 13 minutes remaining was something that clearly impressed Harford, who told the club’s official website: “Personally I think we are signing a really humble guy but also a really brave character in terms of what he did at Wembley in the play-off final when he scored that winning goal.

“He showed a real bravery and commitment to stand up and put himself there to score the penalty.

“We know we signed a player who is not afraid of any situation he gets himself into.

“We believe we can develop him into a really exciting player, and he is only going to get better at that age.

“It is a really exciting time for this football club in terms of signing players and I am really looking forward to seeing him play.”

Yet again, the Hatters beat competition from other clubs in the Championship to win the race for Mendes Gomes’ signature, another factor that pleased Harford.

He continued: “We’re absolutely thrilled and delighted, it is a really, really good signing we believe.

“It is a signing that numerous other clubs were beaten to, so I hope that is what makes it even better.

"We’re signing a really, really exciting player that can play across the front in any position, as a number ten, a striker and we believe he is going to excite the crowd.

“He is one of those players that I believe will get people off their seats.

“It is quite an exciting pre-season in terms of who we have tried to bring in and how we’re trying to evolve and take the club forward, with younger, more exciting players.”

Harford is also looking forward to seeing just what the Hatters fans make of their seventh new addition of the summer, plus the other new faces brought in.

Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury and Amari’i Bell have all put pen to paper, with Harford adding: “I cannot wait to see the fans back at Kenilworth Road.