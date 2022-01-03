Hatters attacker Pereira linked with loan move to Bradford City

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Luton attacker Dion Pereira has been linked with a loan move to League Two side Bradford City.

The 22-year-old has already been out once this term, heading to National League outfit Yeovil, but only made one appearance at Huish Park, that coming in a 2-0 home defeat to Notts County.

He returned to Kenilworth Road for a period of regeneration, with boss Nathan Jones admitting the ex-Watford and Atalanta United youngster could well move out once more during the January transfer window.

This afternoon, Football Insider reported that the destination will be Valley Parade, to join a Bantams team who are 12th in the division, and ended a 10-game winless run by beating Barrow 2-1 on New Year's Day.