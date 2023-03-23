Luton attacker Dion Pereira was relieved to end over two months of being left out in the cold at League Two side Bradford City when he finally made his return during the 0-0 draw with Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old hadn't featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Rochdale on January 10, with manager Mark Hughes stating he had been ‘unfortunate’ to be left on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pereira had returned to the Utilita Energy Stadium with a real fanfare in the summer, after an impressive loan spell with the Bantams last season saw him score once in 10 appearances.

He began the campaign as a regular member of the first team squad, with 10 starts, but following a 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Salford in November, has played just five minutes of first team football since.

However, Pereira was involved again in midweek, coming on for the final four minutes of the goalless draw, tweeting afterwards: “Nice to be back out there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the Telegraph & Argus recently, Hughes admitted that the Town winger, who has had just three outings for the Hatters during his two-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road, has been unlucky to be out of the side.

He said “Dion has been training really well. He’s very much in my thoughts and he’s been unfortunate.

Dion Pereira in action for Bradford City

“There have been times when he’s been very close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sometimes there’s been a straight choice from a number of players and he just missed out.

“He’s training correctly, remaining positive and just waiting for his chance.”

Reacting to his return on Twitter, @JohnHutchinson said: “Time to write yourself into folklore now mate, nine game season and all that.

"We are all ready for you to shine again #bcafc.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@batleyfinancial: “Let’s hope you can get in and push on after the success you had last season mate.”

@SPHscout: “Good to see you back.

"Your attitude and dedication is much appreciated with the fans.”

@Riggernorthsea: “We wanna see the dion from last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Head down and grind dion put it in to get it out.”

@RolyRolyb58: “Let the magic begin once again.”

@AndrewGStorrie: “Hope to see more in the coming weeks, loved your form last season.”

@psparkes76: “Time to show us what you're made of now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Let's see the Dion we know you are.”