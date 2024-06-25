Hatters believed to be battling AC Milan to sign teenage forward from Dijon FCO
Luton Town are reportedly going up against Italian giants AC Milan for the signing of winger Cyriaque Irié from French Championnat National side Dijon FCO.
The 19-year-old Burkina Faso youth international played 25 times in the French third division last term, scoring six goals and also contributing three assists, picking up four bookings as well, as Dijon finished in fourth place, 11 points behind winners Red Star. Irié played six matches in the National 3 Grp J too, scoring one goal and adding one assist, going on to find the net in his one Coupe de France outing, that a 6-0 third round victory at Doullens.
A report in French daily newspaper L’Equipe has stated that Irié is on the radar of the Serie A runners-up Milan, who made a €3m offer for the talented right-sided forward, which was then rejected by Les Rouges despite personal terms having been agreed. Get French Football News are now stating that the Hatters are also showing an interest in the player who is keen to leave the Stade Gaston Gérard.
Town are yet to make any moves in the transfer window since it opened, other than allowing attacking midfielder Dion Pereira to join National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on a season-long loan.
