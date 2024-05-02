Hatters boss expects Luton's walking wounded to put their bodies on the line against Toffees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows some of his squad will have to put their bodies on the line during their final three Premier League games of the season, starting at home to Everton on Friday night.

The Hatters ended last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers with a number of players forced to play through the pain barrier, none more so than defender Gabe Osho, who was noticeably struggling to move freely during the latter stages of the contest. He is expected to be okay to face the Toffees at Kenilworth Road though in a game that Town must win in order to give their chances of staying up this season a real shot in the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking today, Edwards said of Osho and his defensive team-mates Teden Mengi and Reece Burke: “He was (struggling), and the three of them were feeling quite a bit. Gabe we’ve had to manage quite a bit through the week, but he’s come through today. We’re going to need it (players to put their bodies on the line) and especially tomorrow against Everton.

Gabe Osho is expected to feature against Everton tomorrow night - pic: Liam Smith

"We know what kind of questions they’re going to ask of us. Physically we’re going to have to be really, really strong and match that side of it. They make it that kind of game, but I’m not making them purely physical. They’ve got some really talented footballers as well. Dwight McNeil has been performing really, really well, (Jack) Harrison, (Abdoulaye) Doucouré. As well as that power and pace they’ve got some real technically good players who rotate, drift into different spaces, and cause problems. They've got a nice blend and it’s working for them at the moment, we’ve got to stand up to that.”