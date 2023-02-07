HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans praise Edwards' 'underdog' comments and lambast Stoke's 'uphill' claims after defeat

Luton fans were quick to praise manager Rob Edwards on social media following his comments that Town shouldn’t considered ‘underdogs’ in the battle for the Championship play-offs this season.

The Hatters’ 1-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday meant they stayed fourth in the table as they look set to seriously challenge for a top six berth for the second year running.

On beating the Potters and hearing they should now be taken as genuine contenders, @LTFC_Dave tweeted: “Think we've always relished being the underdog to an extent (albeit not quite on the level Graeme Jones would make out) so this is definitely a refreshing change

Hatters fans watch their side beat Stoke City on Saturday

"Definitely seemed to have the right blend of being confident in the teams ability without being arrogant about it.”

@SteveLTFC17: “He speaks exactly how he manages and how his team plays.

"Positive, on the front foot, confident but not cocky, intelligent, honest

“Lot was made of Power Points before, who needs Power Point when Edwards is the selling point of the club now?”

@HungryHatter: “There's no denying how good NJ has been for us, but both times he's left us we've actually improved markedly and become even more united as a result.

"RE seems to have a squad of players that are loving working with him right now.”

@nickverney: “I get it from both sides because as a player I would imagine you have to back yourself and believe in your own ability so I can imagine the underdog tag being a little condescending.

"Financially though we are disadvantaged which goes to show how well everyone at LTFC works.”

@BedfordHatter: “Agreed! Playoffs last year and fourth this year is not by fluke.

"He is a very calm considered man and has fitted in at Luton a treat.

“I liked NJ and he definitely kept us in this league but RE offers a bit more class.”

@lukenevs: “Phenomenal club, togetherness is top notch, don’t think they are scared of any team in this league.

"Please make this stadium happen.”

@mikedoney: “He is right just like GS is right with what he said.

"There is a great connection but for me importantly it’s just lovely to see us play football as I really think that the style of play under NJ was more hoofball RE has us playing some top stuff at times

“I don’t doubt him for a second they can do what they like with the track record they have they have built up a huge credibility bank in my opinion.

"Played some excellent football especially first half.

"Bell was really good the back line looks really comfortable right now.”

@LTFCsmithy: “Just got to worry about ourselves and stay in games when we play the top lot.

"Burnley are this year's this Fulham, but no one I've seen us play have really made me sit up except WBA at home - seem to have got their act together and may do a forest.”

@FotCarrs: “I’m a bit embarrassed to say this but at about minute 17 yesterday I had this feeling of insane happiness.

"I turned to my other half and whispered “oh my God, we’re playing football”. .. he nodded and smiled.

"That’s it really.”

@Run2Swim50: “Luton potentially in false position because the way the fixture list has panned out coupled with how other teams have performed means Luton have played most of the worse teams (bottom half); ie tougher games left than others.

“So might do less well- hence underdogs for top 6.”

Meanwhile, Stoke boss Alex Neil felt that kicking ‘uphill’ on what is a ‘small’ Kenilworth Road pitch hindered his side’s chances, but reacting to thos comments, @SteveLTFC17: “It’s never credit to the opposition is it

“Lazy excuses.”

@greyfriar1224: “Uphill!!

“Is that a new excuse from a giant club losing at Luton?”

@stephenrperry59: “Might explain why such a large percentage of goals seem to be scored at one end, it’s the one in ten gradient.”

@JamesHailey1: “I never knew we had a hill at the Kenny…

"Wonder why Stoke didn't score when they played downhill?

"Maybe we were just better than them.”

@AndrewT42692581: “We had to play against bigger boys.

"Proper playground excuses.”

@devonhatter: “Maybe the next home game should be played on the Popes Meadow pitches? #TeamsLikeLuton.”

@WyvernCricket: “The ramblings of yet another deluded manager heading for the exit door at Stoke.

"Just proves that money doesn't always buy success!”

Writing on the Luton News Facebook page, Rob Oc said: “Was he watching the same game as me?”

Helen Foster: “Kicking up hill !!! That's a new one .. lol.”

Mark Ltfc Williams: “This is hilarious.”

Sergio Mongiardi: “Now that's funny!!! Luton pitch is bigger than u think.”

Steve Conway: “Kicking uphill? Small pitch?

"How about coats for goalposts just for good measure!!!”

Paul Babbage: “Funny nobody complains about small pitch or kicking uphill - when they win.”