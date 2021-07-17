Hatters chief expects out of contract Mpanzu's future to be resolved this week

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is currently a free agent

Luton chief Nathan Jones expects the future of out of contract midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to be resolved this week.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent having not signed the new deal offered to him by the Hatters over the summer.

Speculation is increasing that the long-serving Mpanzu won’t be returning to Kenilworth Road, bringing the curtain down on a career at Luton that spans over seven years and 298 appearances.

Jones had stated last month he was doing all he possibly could to convince the ex-West Ham youngster to continue his stint with Town, but when asked for an update following the 3-1 win over Boreham Wood this afternoon, he said: “Let’s just give that a few days and we’ll see where we are with everything and any confirmation I can give you on anything of that I’ll do that.