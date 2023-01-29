Hatters chief not giving any clues away as to whether Luton will look to replace striker Jerome

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t giving away any clues as to whether the Hatters will look to replace striker Cameron Jerome ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday evening.

The experienced forward was allowed to leave Kenilworth Road on Friday due to personal reasons, finding it increasingly hard to travel from his north-west home, with his contract cancelled by mutual agreement, the 36-year-old moving to League One Bolton Wanderers, making his debut in a 2-1 victory at Charlton Athletic yesterday.

With Harry Cornick tipped to be moving to fellow Championship side Bristol City, when asked if he would be looking to bring in another forward to take Jerome’s space, Edwards said: “The Cam one is understandable.

"It was a human decision going on there as well and it was important we understood that situation and of course we wish him well and thank him for what he’s done here.

“But we’re in a good position, we’ve got a good balance to the group as well.