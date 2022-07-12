Hatters chief pinpoints the wingback role for summer signing Doughty

Alfie Doughty gets forward against Hitchin recently

Luton chief Nathan Jones has pinpointed the wingback role for summer signing Alfie Doughty after he joined the club from fellow Championship rivals Stoke City in the summer.

The former Charlton youngster headed to the Hatters for an undisclosed fee last month, as Jones finally managed to bring in a player he had been after for some time.

The 22-year-old then started Town’s opening pre-season friendly at Southern League side Hitchin Town in the role he will occupy for the Hatters and gave a lively display on the left hand side, always looking to get forward and create an opening for his team-mates.

Doughty himself has spoken of his willingness to attack, and when asked if the wingback berth was where he had been brought into play, Jones, who more often than not selected Amari’i Bell in that position last term, said: “Absolutely, absolutely, an attacking full back, left wing back, that type.

"Very, very quick, really athletic, direct, he will add something different to that side.

"Amari’i did fantastically well, but it allows us to utilise Amari’i in different ways as well, while retaining or enhancing the pace and power that we have.”

Doughty’s arrival is not expected to be place of the Jamaican international Bell, who had a hugely impressive first season at Luton last term, playing 43 times in the league as the Hatters reached the Championship play-offs.

It might however mean that he drops back slightly to take over the left-sided centre half role vacated by Kal Naismith after his move to Bristol City, with Jones adding: “He’s durable, he’s experienced and he’s at a good age and we’ve been really happy with Amari’i.

"But we were also happy when he played left-sided centre half against Nottingham Forest.