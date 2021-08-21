Hatters chief will be disappointed if Town don't increase their points tally during next two home games

Luton are back at home this afternoon

Luton chief Nathan Jones will be disappointed if his side don't take advantage of having back-to-back games at Kenilworth Road by increasing their points tally.

A return of six points from a possible nine has seen the Hatters climb to seventh in the table after beating Peterborough on the opening day and then winning at Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Town are now back in front of their own fans against Birmingham City this afternoon and recently relegated Premier League outfit Sheffield United the following weekend, with Jones looking to make home advantage count.

He said: “It’s a decent start, same as last year and the one game we have lost (West Bromwich Albion) is probably against arguably the best team in the league.

"That was a lesson for us as if we’d have done things better, we felt it was a missed opportunity.

"But that’s the learning curve and providing we do learn and we did learn from that as the start was everything (at Barnsley), so instead of being 1-0 down, we were 1-0 up and a good learning curve.

“Two home games now, so we’ll be disappointed if we don't increase our points tally.”

The Blues appointed their ex-midfielder Lee Bowyer as manager in March of this year, the former Charlton boss tasked with lifting the club away from the relegation zone, as they have continually flirted with the drop in recent years, finishing no higher than 17th during the last five seasons.

He has made a good start to life at St Andrews, with seven wins, three draws and four defeats, as Jones added: "He’s doing very well and he’s a good manager.

"He did brilliantly at Charlton through a turbulent time, then he was fantastic player at the club, he got the manager’s job, and then Birmingham, he was a god player there and did wonderfully to keep them up, similar to what we did.