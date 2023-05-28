Hatters defender confirms he is feeling 'very much myself' after collapsing at Wembley during play-off victory

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has confirmed he is ‘feeling very much myself’ after collapsing on the pitch during yesterday’s play-off final win over Coventry City at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who had been one of Town’s stand-out performers this season, went close with an early header, before he the fell to the floor with no-one around him in some truly worrying scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With both medical teams attending to him in an instant, Lockyer was stretchered off and taken to hospital, able to watch the Hatters’ 6-5 penalty shoot-out win, following a 1-1 draw, with his family.

Luton boss Rob Edwards dedicated the win to the Welsh international, who wrote on Instagram after the match: “Well not quite where I thought I’d be celebrating at the final whistle!

"I would just like to say a massive thank you to the amazing physios and doctors at @ltfc_official and Wembley for the swift and thorough response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A much scarier moment for everyone else than myself I am sure!

"Commiserations to @coventrycityfcofficial a fantastic opponent over 3 games which had to be decided by penalties.

Luton's players with Tom Lockyer's shirt during their play-off victory celebrations

"I am currently in hospital under precaution and will stay here overnight for further tests in the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am feeling very much myself, helped by the way the lads left it all out on pitch!