Hatters defender Drameh confident of play-off success as he feels Luton are peaking at the right time

Town’s on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh believes the Hatters are peaking at just the right time in their bid to reach the Premier League this season.

Since a 1-0 defeat to champions-elect Burnley back on February 18, Luton have gone 11 games unbeaten, their best record at this level since the 1981-82 campaign when they last won promotion to the top flight.

Seven wins and four draws in that time have seen Town secure not only a play-off place, but a top four berth as well, meaning Rob Edwards’ side will have home advantage in the second leg when the matches start next month.

Town defender Cody Drameh

Speaking about his team’s efforts during recent weeks, Drameh said: “The manager said just keep our form going and we’re peaking at the right time in the season.

"We’ve just got to keep it going, keep the unbeaten run going.

“It’s going to be tough for all the teams in the play-offs, but we’ve just got to keep doing our simple things.

"Keep the basics, keep the grit, keep the togetherness.

“We’d have loved to be closer to the automatic spots, but we’ve just got to keep the momentum, keep the unbeaten run going and hopefully go all the way.”

After having been hit by injuries in recent weeks, the Hatters have seen a number of first team players return to fitness again, with Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark both coming on against Reading on Wednesday night to great effect, Adebayo helping set up Carlton Morris’s equaliser, with Alfie Doughty able to start as well.

Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Fred Onyedinma remain out though, as Drameh continued: “Some of them are coming back from injury, so it’s really nice to see them.

"I’m very, very happy for them to impact the game.

"They made a difference and I think that’s important.

"The whole squad is important for us, everyone’s got to keep together, and as you see, make an impact.”

With the play-off schedule announced by the EFL this morning, asked how confident he is the Hatters can go on and win them for the first time in their history, Drameh added: “Very confident.

"The manager gives us confidence, we believe in ourselves, we’re not going to let up.