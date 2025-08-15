Hatters defender reveals how his pre-season came 'crashing down' after virus

Centre half plays first 90 minutes against Coventry City

Hatters defender Mark McGuinness has revealed how his pre-season preparation came ‘crashing down’ after picking up a virus that saw him sent home from the club’s training camp in Slovenia recently.

Having returned to the Brache in the summer determined to try and help the club make an instant return to the Championship, the club record signing was being put through his paces in the opening few weeks, going on to play the first half of Town’s 3-0 friendly victory over Boreham Wood on July 5. However, with the team then heading to their usual warm weather training spot in Kranjska Gora, McGuinness was quickly left bed-ridden, and with no signs of it getting better, eventually had no other option but to come back to England to try and recuperate.

It meant he missed a large chunk of training and all of Town’s following friendly matches too, although he was back on the bench for the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but boss Matt Bloomfield admitted in his post match press conference how he was never actually going to play. Now back in full training once more, McGuinness has featured for the U21s and made cameos in the closing stages of Luton’s opening two League One victories, before completing a full 90 on Tuesday night as the Hatters were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Coventry City 1-0.

Mark McGuinness plays against Boreham Wood before his pre-season was ended by a virus - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

Going back to just how badly he was affected during pre-season though, speaking exclusively to the Luton News, McGuinness said: “It was frustrating more than anything as I came back feeling really fit, had the first two weeks, arguably the hardest two weeks and I felt great, then just it all came crashing down to be honest. I had a horrible little virus that took me out for a couple of weeks and obviously crucial games that I missed so then it was just a slow process to get back.

"It was bad, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get out of bed, I just had to fly home and try and recover. It took me a good week, as normally nothing fazes me but something got me this time and it wasn’t pleasant, but I’m all over it now and it’s all good. Behind closed doors I’ve been getting minutes and this (Coventry match) was the final tick off really, to get out there in front of the fans again and show the gaffer that I’m ready.”

While in the past Town have struggled for centre halves, McGuinness’s position, due to a whole host of injuries, this term they have been able to pick the same three for their first two league games, Christ Makosso, although the Congo international is now disappointingly banned for the next two games after admitting a violent conduct charge against Peterborough United on Saturday, a resurgent Mads Andersen and permanent signing Kal Naismith, named club captain by Bloomfield.

They also have Nigel Lonwijk on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who has had to slot in at wingback in the opening matches, with even youngster Christian Chigozie impressing on his maiden professional performance at the CBS Arena in midweek. It means that the Republic of Ireland international won’t be able to just walk back into the side, which is fine by him, as he continued: “For me, I’m here to compete in a successful side and in a successful team you’re going to have to compete.

"It drives players, drives the team, drives training and has done. So this (Coventry game) is an opportunity for the boys, including myself, to show the gaffer what we can do and try to get back in the team as we’ve got a great squad, lots of great talent, but hopefully I can contribute as well now. We had a really strong side and it just shows the competition that is in the squad now.

"That starting 11 we played is really strong, probably could compete in the league as well, it’s just the way it is. At Luton now we’ve got real good competition, we’ve got a real good mentality and everyone’s fighting for their spots. That’s the way it should be, it will drive everyone on and hopefully will help our performances as well.”

McGuinness is confident though that whoever does get the nod at Bradford City tomorrow, Town going in search of their third straight win, will be more than able to continue the Hatters’ miserly defensive efforts so far, which has seen them not breached in either of their opening two matches. He said: “We all train together of course, it’s a team effort, it’s not just 11 players, it’s a whole squad.

"That’s football. You don’t just play the same 11 all season, I don’t think you’ll find there’s ever been an 11 who have played the whole season, so everyone’s going to come in at some stage and everyone knows their roles. It’s very clear, the gaffer has got that nailed down in training now, so anyone coming in, it can be Chigs coming in at half past five, someone coming off, ill, or anything. Everyone’s ready and that’s where I think our team is really going to thrive this season.”

Now in his second campaign at Kenilworth Road, McGuinness who played 45 times in his debut season as a Hatter, Town ultimately relegated to League One, is now part of a new-look squad, with 10 new signings, such as George Saville, Nahki Wells and Jerry Yates, plus a large number of departures as well, including Carlton Morris and Thomas Kaminski. He has been impressed with just who has arrived through the door though, adding: “It’s really good, the boys that have come in have got bags of experience.

"They’ve played in this league, played in the Championship and higher leagues. Everyone’s bonded really well, the dressing room’s really good. It’s really important and something that at Luton Town, we take a lot of pride in getting a good dressing room, getting good boys, getting good men through the door. We’ve done that this window, so a credit to the board and hopefully everyone gels and we really kick on and get better and better.”