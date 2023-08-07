News you can trust since 1891
Hatters duo thank Luton's 'amazing' supporters for making the trip to Germany

Town are cheered on by travelling fans in Bochum
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read

Town boss Rob Edwards was quick to thank Luton’s ‘amazing’ travelling supporters after they made the trip to Germany to watch their side’s double-header against Vfl Bochum on Saturday.

The Hatters went up against their Bundesliga opponents twice, beaten 2-1 in the first match despite Tom Lockyer levelling with a header from Ryan Giles’ corner.

They then hit back to triumph 3-1 in their second encounter, Luke Berry with a double and Elijah Adebayo also on target.

With Luton’s fans cheering their team on throughout both matches in what was a mini European tour ahead of this weekend’s opening Premier League contest at Brighton & Hove Albion, Edwards told the club’s official website: “I’ve just got to give a massive shout-out to all the supporters that were over in that corner making loads of noise for travelling this far.

“Hopefully they’ve had a good couple of days and enjoyed themselves.

“We’ve got some amazing supporters and it was great to see them, so thanks for you making the journey, that was top.

“I know they'll be a lot coming down to Brighton next week and are looking forward to that as well.”

It was the same for striker Carlton Morris as well, who added: "Brilliant to see them making the trip over here.

"It goes to show what Luton Town fans are capable of and I can’t wait to see it on away days in the Prem.”

