Luton Town duo Louie Watson and Admiral Muskwe have been linked with transfer deadline day exits to League One clubs Charlton Athletic and Exeter City respectively.

Midfielder Watson, 22, moved to Kenilworth Road from Derby County last summer, starting three times in the Championship when Rob Edwards took charge, with a further two substitute outings, playing nine matches in total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after promotion to the Premier League and an influx of new signings, the former Ireland youth international is unlikely to feature much this term, Edwards confirming recently a loan move would suit him.

Town midfielder Louie Watson is tipped to leave the club on loan - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

It now appears that the Valley will be the destination, with South London Press & Mercury reporting a move is being agreed.

The Addicks have made a difficult start this season, as they sit 19th in the table, with manager Dean Holden sacked this week after a fourth defeat in five matches.

Meanwhile, Muskwe is another player who has been allowed to leave Luton this term, as the Zimbabwean international wasn't given a squad number last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has played 26 times without scoring for the Hatters since joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, but spent the first half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, where he netted three times in 12 outings.