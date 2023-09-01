News you can trust since 1891
Hatters duo tipped for transfer deadline day exits from Kenilworth Road

Muskwe and Watson expected to leave the club on loan
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town duo Louie Watson and Admiral Muskwe have been linked with transfer deadline day exits to League One clubs Charlton Athletic and Exeter City respectively.

Midfielder Watson, 22, moved to Kenilworth Road from Derby County last summer, starting three times in the Championship when Rob Edwards took charge, with a further two substitute outings, playing nine matches in total.

However, after promotion to the Premier League and an influx of new signings, the former Ireland youth international is unlikely to feature much this term, Edwards confirming recently a loan move would suit him.

Town midfielder Louie Watson is tipped to leave the club on loan - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesTown midfielder Louie Watson is tipped to leave the club on loan - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
It now appears that the Valley will be the destination, with South London Press & Mercury reporting a move is being agreed.

The Addicks have made a difficult start this season, as they sit 19th in the table, with manager Dean Holden sacked this week after a fourth defeat in five matches.

Meanwhile, Muskwe is another player who has been allowed to leave Luton this term, as the Zimbabwean international wasn't given a squad number last month.

He has played 26 times without scoring for the Hatters since joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, but spent the first half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, where he netted three times in 12 outings.

Football Insider is now reporting that will head to Exeter for the season, after Town’s Carabao Cup third round opponents sold star striker Sam Nombe, a former Luton loanee, to Rotherham for a substantial undisclosed fee this week.

