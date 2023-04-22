Hatters fans vote overwhelmingly to sign Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh on a permanent basis

Town defender Cody Drameh

Luton Town fans have unsurprisingly voted overwhelmingly in favour of trying to sign Leeds United defender Cody Drameh on a permanent basis in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding since joining on loan during the January transfer window, making 14 appearances, with two assists to his name, quickly endearing himself to the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Although Drameh has another year left on his deal with the Whites, having made just eight first team outings since signing in August 2020, and with the Elland Road side in severe danger of dropping out of the Premier League after conceding 11 goals in their last two games to sit just two points outside of the relegation zone, where he will be playing his football next terms remains unclear.

Luton chief Rob Edwards stated there would be no discussions until the campaign has ended, with Drameh himself revealing a decision will be made when he returns to his parent club after what he hopes will be helping Town reach the top flight themselves through the play-offs.

If Hatters fans had their way though, he would be back in a flash as a poll on the Luton News Twitter page saw 98% vote to bring the ex-Fulham youngster in if the chance arises.

Giving their views on the defender, @AndydKenilworth: said: “Cody gets better & better & is such a prospect.”

@Pete_LTFC: “He would be a quality permanent signing, as would Marvelous Nakamba.

"Cody brings pace, guile, a great engine, and reads the game well, and would be a welcome addition to the squad

@LeeDeason7: “Has got better every game he plays.

"Fantastic going forward, has pace, skill and he's a decent crosser of the ball.

"Really good defender as well.”

@LTFC_Gaz: “Yes, because he's good at football.”

@OshoSZN: “I mean simply from a business point of view, Leeds will want to sell him before his contract expires, we’d take him on and sell him for more in the future.

"Think it will all depend on whether Leeds get relegated.”

@IanWLee23: "Yes (obviously!) We need a permanent right full/wing back, and he is the one.

"Fast, skilful, good in tackle, good in crossing.

“Pretty much the complete player, methinks.

"Bree was good, but Drameh is even better.”

@CraigNicoll9: “He’s a million times better than Bree.”

@MISTERPDW: “If anyone is in any doubt what Drameh brings to the party, they need to watch the Rotherham game.

"Bree is a fine player, excellent at set pieces, but Drameh gives us everything we need from a modern wing back.

"Pace and ability on the ball.”

@BedfordHatter: “Drameh is another level.