Hatters goalkeeper completes his hotly-anticipated move to Deepdale

Walton joins Preston North End

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Jack Walton has completed his heavily rumoured departure from Kenilworth Road to sign for Championship club Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old signed for the Hatters from Barnsley in January 2023, providing back-up to Ethan Horvath and James Shea in the latter half of Town’s promotion season from the Championship to the Premier League. He then went on loan to Scottish side Dundee United for two campaigns, helping the Terrors reach the Scottish Premier League, and then finishing fourth place last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Belgian international Thomas Kaminski also made his exit from Bedfordshire during the summer transfer window, the acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Keeley meant Walton, who played 85 times during his spell north of the border, was going to struggle for game time, meaning he has agreed a three-year deal at Deepdale having never made a first team appearance for the Hatters.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton has left Luton for Preston

Speaking to the Lilywhites official website, he said: “I’m delighted to get it done and I’m really excited to meet the lads, get in, and start training. When I knew of the interest here, it was something I really wanted to get done. It's a massive club. It's close to where I grew up so I've always known Preston and how good of a club it is. For my next challenge, it was something that suits me and I was really hoping to get it done.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: “Jack’s someone I know well from our time at Barnsley together. He’s a great lad and a great goalkeeper. He’s shown what he can do in the Championship before and he’s had a brilliant couple of years playing week in, week out in Scotland. I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing him challenge the goalkeepers in training.”