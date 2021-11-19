Hatters make three changes for QPR trip as Lansbury starts

Henri Lansbury starts for Luton at QPR this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made three changes for tonight's Championship trip to QPR, televised live on Sky Sports.

Midfielder Henri Lansbury starts for the first time since the defeat at Bournemouth on September 25, as he returned from the suspension that ruled him out against Stoke City before the international break.

Tom Lockyer and Fred Onyedinma also come back in for Gabe Osho and Amari'i Bell, who dropped to the bench, Reece Burke missing out completely.

For the hosts, joint top scorer Lydon Dykes was out, along with ex-Hatter Andre Gray, but experienced Premier League forward Charlie Austin led the line.

Rangers: Seny Dieng, Lee Wallace, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Stefan Johansen ©, Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne, Chris Willock, Albert Adomah.

Subs not used: Jordan Archer, Osman Kakay, Luke Amos, Dominic Ball, George Thomas, Sam Field, Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.